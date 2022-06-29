< Back to All News

Grass Valley Woman Severely Injured In Crash

Posted: Jun. 29, 2022 12:30 PM PDT

A Grass Valley woman remains hospitalized, after a two-vehicle crash earlier this week on Highway 49 in the south county. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 40-year-old Deric Stokes, also from Grass Valley, was northbound, approached the signalled intersection of LIme Kiln Road, Monday evening…

The driver of the other vehicle, 59-year-old Lorraine Kenny, had a number of fractures and had to be flown to Sutter-Roseville Medical Center. But Bice says it could have actually been worse for her, had she not been driving a pickup at the time…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says neither drugs or alcohol was a factor in the accident.

