Grass Valley Woman Severely Injured In Crash

A Grass Valley woman remains hospitalized, after a two-vehicle crash earlier this week on Highway 49 in the south county. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 40-year-old Deric Stokes, also from Grass Valley, was northbound, approached the signalled intersection of LIme Kiln Road, Monday evening…

The driver of the other vehicle, 59-year-old Lorraine Kenny, had a number of fractures and had to be flown to Sutter-Roseville Medical Center. But Bice says it could have actually been worse for her, had she not been driving a pickup at the time…

Bice says neither drugs or alcohol was a factor in the accident.