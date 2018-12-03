< Back to All News

Grass Valley Woman Starts Camp Fire Sock Drive

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 12:54 AM PST

She once gathered over two-thousand pairs of socks for survivors of Hurricane Sandy six years ago. And now a Grass Valley woman has begun a sock drive for Camp Fire victims. Cora Hughes says drop boxes are set up at the SPD store on McKnight Way in Grass Valley…B and C Hardware, on Nevada City Highway…and at Sierra Presbyterian Church, on Ridge Road…

click to listen to Cora Hughes

Hughes says the deadline for dropping off socks is December 15th, to allow enough time to deliver them before Christmas…

click to listen to Cora Hughes

Hughes says most any kind of socks will be okay, as long as they’re in new or excellent condition.

