< Back to All News

Grass Valley Woman Still Sought In Hit Run Crash

Posted: Jan. 13, 2021 12:54 PM PST

A 23-year-old Grass Valley woman is still being sought, after a hit and run accident last weekend. The Grass Valley Police and Nevada County Sheriff’s Departments have posted her picture on their Facebook pages. CHP Officer Mike Steele says the crash happened Saturday on Lower Colfax Road near Laws Ranch Road and involved Brienne Rousseau…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. He says Rousseau was also driving on the wrong side of the road. He says the accident disabled her car, so she fled on foot…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says the warrants are not related to prior crashes. One is a 2018 burglary case, the other is a probation violation from last October and she failed to appear in court in December. He says the motorcyclist is a 51-year-old man from Roseville. The man’s name was not available.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha