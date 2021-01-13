Grass Valley Woman Still Sought In Hit Run Crash

A 23-year-old Grass Valley woman is still being sought, after a hit and run accident last weekend. The Grass Valley Police and Nevada County Sheriff’s Departments have posted her picture on their Facebook pages. CHP Officer Mike Steele says the crash happened Saturday on Lower Colfax Road near Laws Ranch Road and involved Brienne Rousseau…

Steele says the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. He says Rousseau was also driving on the wrong side of the road. He says the accident disabled her car, so she fled on foot…

Steele says the warrants are not related to prior crashes. One is a 2018 burglary case, the other is a probation violation from last October and she failed to appear in court in December. He says the motorcyclist is a 51-year-old man from Roseville. The man’s name was not available.