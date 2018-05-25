< Back to All News

Grass Valley Woman Tries Popup Business Experiment

Posted: May. 25, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

You never know what you will discover when you are out and about in Nevada County. You may even find a unique opportunity to shop. Local business owner Susan Escano, recently tried an experiment bringing like minded artisan businesses together in one place for one day in Grass Valley*

Listen to Susan Escano 1

Escano arranged for fourteen vendors to setup shop for several hours and she said the response was good.*

Listen to Susan Escano 2

Because popup events vary in locations it is usually social media like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram that spreads the word…however, many are set up are in high visibility areas which draws foot traffic. Vendors use popup events to offer special deals for the day allowing businesses to market themselves outside of their normal venues.

 

–Paul Haas

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha