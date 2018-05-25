Grass Valley Woman Tries Popup Business Experiment

You never know what you will discover when you are out and about in Nevada County. You may even find a unique opportunity to shop. Local business owner Susan Escano, recently tried an experiment bringing like minded artisan businesses together in one place for one day in Grass Valley*

Escano arranged for fourteen vendors to setup shop for several hours and she said the response was good.*

Because popup events vary in locations it is usually social media like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram that spreads the word…however, many are set up are in high visibility areas which draws foot traffic. Vendors use popup events to offer special deals for the day allowing businesses to market themselves outside of their normal venues.

–Paul Haas