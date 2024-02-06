Grass Valley Women Accused Of Elderly Theft

Two Grass Valley women have been arrested for stealing from an elderly, diabled couple. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Leslie Williams says 29-year-old Kaylah Okuma and 44-year-old Wende Hertling have been booked, with the crimes taking place at the victims’ home. Williams says the suspects were among several privately-contracted caretakers helping to provide round-the-clock help. And the pair had been double-paying themselves…

Williams says the other caretakers were not involved…

Between the two women, Williams says they’re suspected of stealing around 35-thousand dollars since approximately October. But she says that amount will likely go up, as investigators continue to go through historical financial records.