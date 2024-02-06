< Back to All News

Grass Valley Women Accused Of Elderly Theft

Posted: Feb. 5, 2024 4:40 PM PST

Two Grass Valley women have been arrested for stealing from an elderly, diabled couple. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Leslie Williams says 29-year-old Kaylah Okuma and 44-year-old Wende Hertling have been booked, with the crimes taking place at the victims’ home. Williams says the suspects were among several privately-contracted caretakers helping to provide round-the-clock help. And the pair had been double-paying themselves…

Williams says the other caretakers were not involved…

Between the two women, Williams says they’re suspected of stealing around 35-thousand dollars since approximately October. But she says that amount will likely go up, as investigators continue to go through historical financial records.

