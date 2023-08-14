< Back to All News

Grass Valley Youth Arrested At Fair On Sex Crimes

Posted: Aug. 14, 2023 4:13 PM PDT

It’s the second sex crimes arrest for a 20-year-old Grass Valley man in less than four months. And Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Administrative Analyst, Ashley Quadros, says this time it happened during the Fair Sunday night. The Department patrols the grounds and also has a booth set up…

Quadros says a vendor reported that Kenneth Fox was harassing several underage teenage girls nearby. And it just happens that a major crimes unit detective was around and investigated…

That was by phone, according to Quadros. And Fox had been out on bail, regarding a similar arrest in April that included soliciting a minor for sex online. That time he was taken into custody at his home, through the Department’s ongoing internet decoy program.

