Grass Valley’s Sinkhole Now A Year Old

Posted: Jan. 11, 2018 8:08 AM PST

It was one year ago today…

Listen to Howard Levine 1

A giant sinkhole opened up off of Freeman Lane. Mayor Howard Levine says he got a call after a woman from Liberty Motors saw a tree that looked like it was about to come down…

Listen to Howard Levine 2

The ground sunk, took part of the parking lot with it, and ended up with a hole about seven stories deep…

Listen to Howard Levine 3

The cause-an eroded culvert pipe that carries Little Wolf Creek under the freeway and beyond the Pine Creek Shopping Center. You can check it out for yourself now…

Listen to Howard Levine 4

The plan is to make that access road into a hiking trail-something Levine and city officials hope to accomplish this year.

–gf

