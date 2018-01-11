Grass Valley’s Sinkhole Now A Year Old

It was one year ago today…
A giant sinkhole opened up off of Freeman Lane. Mayor Howard Levine says he got a call after a woman from Liberty Motors saw a tree that looked like it was about to come down…
The ground sunk, took part of the parking lot with it, and ended up with a hole about seven stories deep…
The cause-an eroded culvert pipe that carries Little Wolf Creek under the freeway and beyond the Pine Creek Shopping Center. You can check it out for yourself now…
The plan is to make that access road into a hiking trail-something Levine and city officials hope to accomplish this year.
–gf
