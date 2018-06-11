Gray Wolf Sighting In Nevada County

Gray wolves continue to make their presence more well-known in Northern California. And now one has been spotted in Nevada County. Agriculture Commissioner Chris De Nijs says it’s the first time one has been seen in the county since the early 1900’s. And he says, like some of the other sightings, this one wandered down again from Oregon…

click to listen to Chris De Nijs

A GPS transmitter allowed the California Department of Fish and Game to verify the sighting, last Friday, about a mile from Interstate 80 near Boreal Mountain. It has already returned north to Sierra County. De Nijs says wolves rarely pose a threat to humans…

click to listen to Chris De Nijs

De Nijs says it’s a sign of a healthy population growth for the gray wolf, which is still an endangered species.