< Back to All News

Gray Wolf Sighting In Nevada County

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 5:37 PM PDT

Gray wolves continue to make their presence more well-known in Northern California. And now one has been spotted in Nevada County. Agriculture Commissioner Chris De Nijs says it’s the first time one has been seen in the county since the early 1900’s. And he says, like some of the other sightings, this one wandered down again from Oregon…

click to listen to Chris De Nijs

A GPS transmitter allowed the California Department of Fish and Game to verify the sighting, last Friday, about a mile from Interstate 80 near Boreal Mountain. It has already returned north to Sierra County. De Nijs says wolves rarely pose a threat to humans…

click to listen to Chris De Nijs

De Nijs says it’s a sign of a healthy population growth for the gray wolf, which is still an endangered species.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha