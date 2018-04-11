< Back to All News

Grease Clog Forces Sewage Into Lake Wildwood

Posted: Apr. 11, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

Someone near Lake Wildwood is pouring their hot grease down the drain after cooking, and this time it’s created a problem…

Nevada County Public Works Director Trisha Tillotson says that ditch drains into Wildwood Creek, which then drains into Lake Wildwood, about three-quarters of a mile away. Tillotson says they are trying to pinpoint the exact location where the grease is coming from. She says they clean that area fairly regularly…

Tillotson recommends either freezing the grease and disposing of it in your solid waste container, or mix it with cat litter and put it in with your solid waste as well. Testing has been done to determine if there’s any possible contamination from E-Coli or any other harmful bacteria. The beaches surrounding the lake are already closed because of E-Coli contamination discovered last summer.

