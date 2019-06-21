Great Race Rumbles Through Grass Valley Monday

It’s been described as a ‘traveling car show’, and it will be rolllng through Grass Valley on Monday. The Great Race begins tomorrow in Riverside, and will end up in Tacoma, Washington next weekend, with a lunch stop in downtown Grass Valley Monday. The cars have to pre-date 1974, with most of them in the 1930s or older. There are three cars from Grass Valley entered this year, and local organizer Jim Phelps says the race is really more of a rally…

Listen to Jim Phelps 1

They get the directions for each day on that particular day of the race, and then have to navigate the course. It’s a timed event, which means the cars, about a 120 of them, will be arriving minutes apart when they get to the downtown area…

Listen to Jim Phelps 2

The local drivers are also using the event as a fundraiser for Habitat For Humanity. The cars will beginning arriving around 11am, the drivers will have lunch at Tofanelli’s, and the vehicles will be on display on Mill Street while the drivers are eating. The Roamin’ Angels will also have some of their cars on display, and there will be an arrival ceremony–an event put on by the Grass Valley Downtown Association. The last car shoudl leave Grass Valley around 4 o’clock.

–gf