Great Reputation For Nevada Co Search And Rescue

Posted: Nov. 16, 2023 12:40 AM PST

Longtime Nevada County Search and Rescue volunteer Jerry Weidler’s first involvement goes back to when he was 12 years old, when he was also an Eagle Scout. He also has international experience, helping during a natural disaster in Haiti. On a recent KNCO On the Town he said it still remains a hyper experience for him…

click to listen to Jerry Weidler

Since its inception, the local Search and Rescue team has gained a reputation throughout the country for its professionalism and efficiency. But it does involve annual tranining, including attending a month-long academy. Weidler said there’s no typical profile for anyone who wants to join…

click to listen to Jerry Weidler

Meanwhile, the annual western county fundraiser is on Saturday, which is called Fill the Pack. Team volunteers, wearing distinctive bright orange shirts, will be stationed at various traffic intersections and shopping centers, asking for donations.

