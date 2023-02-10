Green Waste Disposal Event For Nevada City

A green waste disposal event is available at the Rood Center on Saturday. City Councilman Adam Kline says it’s hosted by the City of Nevada City and Waste Management…

Kline says it’s especially beneficial for people living on larger lots. Acceptable items also include grasses, leaves, and needles…

The event will be staffed by volunteers, including members of the Council and the city’s Fire Safety Advisory Committee. City officials say the event will not be for e-waste or bulky items. But residents are asked to sign up for E-alerts on the City website, to receive notification for a June event that will include these items, in addition to green waste. The Saturday Green Waste Clean Up Event is Saturday from 9am to 2pm.