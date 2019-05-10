Green Waste Disposal Pgm Exceeding Expectations

It’s probably not a surprise that collections from Nevada County’s Free Residential Green Waste Disposal program, going on each weekend through May, are exceeding expectations. The program is a collaboration of the Fire Safe Council, Office of Emergency Services, and Waste Management. The Council’s Project Manager, Kris Mayfield, says over 60 tons, and perhaps as much as 90 tons was dropped off at the six sites for the first weekend…

Mayfield says 20 to 30-yard dumpsters were filled to 90-percent capacity, only about halfway through the kickoff day…

The Council says beyond offering the convenience of more sites and economic relief, this program provides an opportunity to connect with neighbors aound the important issue of preparedness. And with the heavy amounts being dropped off, Mayfield says there’s a huge need for volunteer help. Call the Fire Safe Council for more information. Another training session is planned for next Thursday, from 7 to 8 in the evening, at the Rood Center. Meanwhile, the site at the Nevada County Fairgrounds will only be open once more, on the weekend of the 18th and 19th. The dropoff schedule at all sites is from 8am to 4pm Saturdays and Sundays.