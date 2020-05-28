Green Waste Program Proving Popular Again

Two weeks into western Nevada County’s free green waste disposal program, and the numbers are impressive…

Fire Safe Council of Nevada County Program Manager Julie Siegenthaler adds that it also rained that first weekend, so a lot of people waited. Dropoff dates are Sundays Mondays and Tuesdays at three sites–Rise Gold in Grass Valley, the Penn Valley Rodeo Grounds, and the old N-I-D site in Alta Sierra. Jenn Tamo with the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services says you can also pick up free mulch at those sites on Fridays and Saturdays…

They do not accept invasive species like scotch broom or oleanders. Those can be taken to the McCourtney Road Transfer Station. Hours for the green waste program are 9am to 3pm through June 27.

–gf