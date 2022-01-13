Green Waste Worries For NevCo Residents

Now that power has been restored from the December 27th snowstorm, Nevada County residents are taking advantage of the nice weather to begin cleaning their yards. The County Office of Emergency Services has received numerous calls about what to do with the major spike in green waste, anxious about the wildfire danger. County Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says they’re working on developing special and additional drop-off events. But in the meantime, there are still a number of traditional options. That includes burning on a permissable day…

Trygg says they’re working with local partners, including CalOES, to identify funding and formulate a plan. Officials are also aware of the staggering amount of green waste currently lining county-maintained roads. He says crews are still identifying the scale of work that will be needed…

Meanwhile, Grass Valley has organized a storm debris pick-up on Tuesday. They’re asking residents that residents place it in front of their homes through Monday. They must also place a clearly labelled sign on consolidated piles that says “storm debris”.