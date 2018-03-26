" Grief Counselors on Campus at N-U After Crash "

Students at Nevada Union are just learning of the deaths of their classmates, and Ali Gymnasium is open today with grief counselors from the county and from the school district on hand. Nevada Union Assistant Principal Tim Reid says there have been a few students who have come in today…

Neilsen and Gardner were both football players, and Reid says the football field was open last night for a vigil…

Reid says he’s not sure how long the gymnasium will be open, but he says if it needs to be open all week, it will be. Bear River High School had a similar tragedy in December of 2016, when two students were killed in a crash right after school let out for Christmas break.

