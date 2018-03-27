Grief Counselors to Return to Nevada Union Monday

Grief counselors will be back to Nevada Union High School on Monday after the students return from Sping Break. Ali Gymnasium was open on a drop-in basis yesterday with psychologists on hand, with a few students dropping by, mostly just to be with each other. Assistant Principal Shaun Hurtado says anything they could do to help…
Hurtado says the student gathering Sunday night at Hooper Stadium was the students’ idea, and they are the ones who organized it…
Senior Tyler Nielsen and sophomore Justin Gardner were killed late Sunday morning when their vehicle was struck by a car that crossed the median on Interstate 5 in Merced County. The Highway Patrol says 21 year-old Sabrina Distura of San Jose was drunk. The students were in a three-car caravan on their way to Pismo Beach for Spring Break.
–gf
