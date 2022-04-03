< Back to All News

Grim April Snowpack Survey

Posted: Apr. 3, 2022 12:54 AM PDT

More grim precipitation news. This time it’s the April snowpack survey conducted, Friday, by the Department of Water Resources, the last of the season and considered the most critical for the summer water supply. But officials found only two and a half inches of snow depth at the Phillps Station, with just a one-inch water equivalent. That’s just four-percent of the historical average. The Northern Sierra snowpack was at only 28-percent of normal. A year ago, it was around 68-percent. That’s worse than the Central and Southern ranges, which were above 40-percent. And DWR Hydrologist, Dave Rizzardo, says the Northern Sierra snowpack actually peaked in mid-January instead of early April…

click to listen to Dave Rizzardo

And a year ago, April was almost completely dry…

click to listen to Dave Rizzardo

And this year’s January-to-March period is considered the driest on record.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha