Grim April Snowpack Survey

More grim precipitation news. This time it’s the April snowpack survey conducted, Friday, by the Department of Water Resources, the last of the season and considered the most critical for the summer water supply. But officials found only two and a half inches of snow depth at the Phillps Station, with just a one-inch water equivalent. That’s just four-percent of the historical average. The Northern Sierra snowpack was at only 28-percent of normal. A year ago, it was around 68-percent. That’s worse than the Central and Southern ranges, which were above 40-percent. And DWR Hydrologist, Dave Rizzardo, says the Northern Sierra snowpack actually peaked in mid-January instead of early April…

And a year ago, April was almost completely dry…

And this year’s January-to-March period is considered the driest on record.