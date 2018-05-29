Groundbreaking For Center For Arts Rennovation

Before dozens of supporters, employees, and board members, groundbreaking was held Tuesday morning for the long-anticipated rennovation of the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley. Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel says the 4-point-3 million dollar project will make the facility much more roomy and versatile…

Mayor Howard Levine says the Center has become vital to the community…

Seating capacity will improve from 310 to 492. And a new sound system is being touted as the best in Northern California. There will also be major repairs, including to the roof, plumbing, and bathrooms. While the center is closed for the project, events and concerts will be held at a variety of other venues around the county. The goal is to reopen the center by the spring of next year. But Manuel also noted that they still need to raise about 2-point-8 million dollars to complete the funding.