< Back to All News

Groundbreaking For Center For Arts Rennovation

Posted: May. 29, 2018 12:56 PM PDT

Before dozens of supporters, employees, and board members, groundbreaking was held Tuesday morning for the long-anticipated rennovation of the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley. Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel says the 4-point-3 million dollar project will make the facility much more roomy and versatile…

click to listen to Amber Jo Manuel

Mayor Howard Levine says the Center has become vital to the community…

click to listen to Mayor Levine

Seating capacity will improve from 310 to 492. And a new sound system is being touted as the best in Northern California. There will also be major repairs, including to the roof, plumbing, and bathrooms. While the center is closed for the project, events and concerts will be held at a variety of other venues around the county. The goal is to reopen the center by the spring of next year. But Manuel also noted that they still need to raise about 2-point-8 million dollars to complete the funding.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha