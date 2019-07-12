Groundbreaking For State-Of-Art Turf Field

More Measure E dollars at work for Grass Valley. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday evening at Lyman Gilmore Middle School for a one-point-six million dollar state-of-the-art all-season artificial turf sports field. It’s great news for the soccer community, including assistant coach Mikhail Carmichael…

Those sentiments were echoed by sixth-grader Julia Kiser, who says she’s been playing since she was about four years old…

Julia’s father, Tim Kiser, who’s also the City Manager, told the gathering it will also improve recreational opportunities for the community, since the all-sports field will also be available to the public when classes aren’t in session…

Kiser says it’s hoped the new field will be available by mid-September.