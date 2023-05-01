Groundbreaking Held For Transfer Station Expansion

Groundbreaking at last occurred today (Mon.) for the major upgrade and expansion of Waste Management’s McCourtney Road Transfer Station. And for Nevada County’s Solid Waste Manager, David Garcia, it was the culmination of over a decade of work of negotiating cost-effective contracts and budgets. At the ceremony, he said the improvements should help reduce the long wait times for a nearly 30-year-old facility that can no longer keep up with customer demand…

click to listen to David Garcia

Other notable upgrades include expanding the entry road and building a large, new indoor building that will be able to handle a variety of waste streams, including food waste, as part of growing state mandates. Supervisor Sue Hoek was among Board members who approved the 20-million dollar construction contract in February…

click to listen to Supervisor Sue Hoek

Garcia said the project is still scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024 and allow the county to handle future waste for the next 20 to 30 years.