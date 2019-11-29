Group Needs Help With Wreath Donations

Time is running out for a local organization, whose goal is to place wreaths on military graves. The Captain John Oldham Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is collecting the wreaths for placement at St. Patrick’s and Greenwood cemeteries. Bonnie Magnetti is leading the collection effort. She says they get the wraeths from a national organization called Wreaths Across America…

Listen to Bonnie Magnetti 1

The national headquarters is in Maine. Magnetti says their goal is to get 15-hundred wreaths to cover the two cemeteries…

Listen to Bonnie Magnetti 2

And her deadline is Monday. If you are interested in helping, you can click here, or call Magnetti at 210-1941. The wreaths cost 15 dollars apiece.

–gf