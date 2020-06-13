Group Pushing Alternative Fair Event

Although the Nevada County Fair, as we know it, has been cancelled, a group is being put together, in hopes of holding an alternative event in the south county around the same time frame. A rally is happening tomorrow (Sat.) morning in Grass Valley. One of the leaders is Eric Christen, of Grass Valley. He says he’s a longtime resident with a wife and two kids in local schools. He says coronavirus fears for this area are irrational…

Christen says the coronavirus is only a threat to certain populations and it’s almost completely absent in Western Nevada County. He says the World Health Organization has stated that asymptomatic people aren’t passing it along at all. He declined to provide a specific site for the alternative fair, other than to say about 340 acres of private land has been offered, not far from Lake of the Pines…

Christen also acknowledges that they’d need to get clearance from Nevada County governmental and health officials. The rally is from 10am to noon tomorrow (Sat.), in the the downtown Grass Valley Safeway parking lot.