Group Rushes to Get Sales Tax on June Ballot

It’s a late-organized drive, but a group of Grass Valley citizens is out gathering signatures for a measure that would add more money for police and fire. They want to increase the half-cent sales tax generated by Measure N, and make it a full cent, and also make the sales tax permanent. One of the co-organizers is Marty Lombardi, who says he’s spoken with police chief Alex Gammelgard about current staffing levels…

The group says the tax would fund four additional police officers, with one dedicated to patrol parks. Daniel Swartzendruber, who is also leading the effort, says there would also be enough money for four more firefighters…

Measure N, which was passed in 2012, funded extra police officers and firefighters and is now focused on street repair It will expire in 2023. City Manager Tim Kiser says he can’t officially take a position on the issue, but likes the community involvement…

The group is out in front of the S-P-D market and the downtown Safeway this afternoon gathering signatures. The City Clerk says the group has to have 338 valid signatures in before the end of the week.

–gf