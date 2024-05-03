< Back to All News

Growers Like Cannabis Reclassify Proposal

Posted: May. 3, 2024 12:59 AM PDT

The recent proposal from the U.S. Justice Department to reclassify cannabis as less dangerous and addictive is getting positive local reaction. Diana Gamzon is the Executive Director of the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance. She says the change would mean more nationwide recognition of its medicinal value. But she also mentions that it would allow access to bank loans. Banks are federally insured. It would also help with federal tax filings…

Gamzon says the re-classification could also allow growers to conduct out-of-state sales…

But the move would also require a lengthy rulemaking process. And it doesn’t end national criminalization. But there could be a softening of other laws and regulations, including less severe jail or prison sentences in other parts of the country. For more than half-a-century, the Federal Government has classified cannabis as highly addictive as heroin and as having no currently accepted medical use.

