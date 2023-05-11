< Back to All News

Growing Sinkhole Near The Stone House To Be Fixed

Posted: May. 11, 2023 12:20 PM PDT

With future flooding concerns in mind, the Nevada City City Council has approved a Little Deer Creek improvement project. City Manager Sean Grayson updated the Council, at Wednesday night’s) meeting, about the failure of a culvert underneath the Stone House restaurant and bar on Sacramento Street during the winter…

click to listen to Sean Grayson

The widening sinkhole has damaged proper drainage, access to the Little Deer Creek trail, and the overall usability of the Stone House property. So the city and the owner have reached an agreement that features the city paying 322-thousand dollars for the work. That includes costs related to providing a sidewalk and fencing amenity connecting the trail to the existing sidewalk on Boulder Street. Also, the costs related to connection of storm drain infrastructure along the property. Councilmember Gary Peterson praised the private/public partnership…

click to listen to Gary Peterson

The project will also include enhanced parking opportunities that officials say will benefit the entire downtown. It’s expected to be completed by September.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha