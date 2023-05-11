Growing Sinkhole Near The Stone House To Be Fixed

With future flooding concerns in mind, the Nevada City City Council has approved a Little Deer Creek improvement project. City Manager Sean Grayson updated the Council, at Wednesday night’s) meeting, about the failure of a culvert underneath the Stone House restaurant and bar on Sacramento Street during the winter…

The widening sinkhole has damaged proper drainage, access to the Little Deer Creek trail, and the overall usability of the Stone House property. So the city and the owner have reached an agreement that features the city paying 322-thousand dollars for the work. That includes costs related to providing a sidewalk and fencing amenity connecting the trail to the existing sidewalk on Boulder Street. Also, the costs related to connection of storm drain infrastructure along the property. Councilmember Gary Peterson praised the private/public partnership…

The project will also include enhanced parking opportunities that officials say will benefit the entire downtown. It’s expected to be completed by September.