Gruver To Become New County HHS Director

Posted: Jul. 18, 2019 7:47 AM PDT

Nevada County is getting a new Health and Human Services Director. Ryan Gruver started with that agency in the Child Support Department, but has also worked in the County’s Executive Office and Auditor Controller’s office doing budget analysis, and has been back with Health and Human Services as their chief fiscal officer for the last year and a half. Gruver says the agency is in good shape and doesn’t plan on any major changes, but he says there’s always room for improvement…

Listen to Ryan Gruver 1

Gruver takes over for Michael Heggarty, who is retiring after 13 years in that position…

Listen to Ryan Gruver 2

Heggerty is retiring today. Gruver’s first day on his new job will be tomorrow.

–gf

