Guantanamo Bay Visit A Sierra College Presentation

It’s described as one local family’s occasionally surreal journey through two years of everyday life in the shadow of the world’s most notorious dentention center. Kristanne Heaton, a history teacher at Ghidotti Early College High School, recently returned from living in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, with her husband and two children. She taught social studies to the children of military personnel stationed there. And she talks about that experience tonight at the Sierra College multi-purpose room, with a presentation called “Guantanamo Bay–You CAN Handle the Truth”. She says it was one part Fantasy Island, with a lot of natural splendor, and one part Gulag Archipelago…

The Guantanamo Bay detention camp was established by President George W. Bush’s administration, in 2002, during the War on Terror, with allegations of inmates being held indefinitely without trial and several being tortured. President Barack Obama promised he would close it, but met with strong bipartisan opposition in Congress. Then President Trump signed an executive order to keep it open indefinitely…

The presentation is at 6 tonight, in the multipurpose room of the Sierra College Nevada County campus.