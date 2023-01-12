Guilty Plea and Sentence In Fentanyl Sales Cases

There’s been another successful fentanyl sales prosecution in Nevada County. 37-year-old Seth Kendall of Grass Valley has pleaded guilty in two separate felony cases. And there was also an enhanced sentence because Kendall had a prior criminal history and had committed these crimes while out on bail in another drug-related case. So Kendall has been sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison. And Assistant District Attorney Cami Lisonbee says he was also reminded, during sentencing, about the dangers of this drug…

Lisonbee says it’s similar to someone being prosecuted for DUI…

Lisonbee says there were no reported ill effects, or overdoses, of the people who were sold fentanyl by Kendall in these cases. Last October, another Grass Valley man pleaded guilty in federal court to his part in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy and other drug offenses that occurred in Placer County. He was sentenced to five years in prison.