< Back to All News

Guilty Plea By Woman In Death Of Ex-Husband

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 12:16 PM PDT

A little over a year since it happened, a Grass Valley woman has pleaded guilty to reduced charges, in the death of her ex-husband. 38-year-old Desiree Hayden was originally charged with murdering 44-year-old Brian Sharp, in June of last year. But that charge was later dropped. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says a trial had been scheduled for August 28th…

click to listen to Cliff Newell 

As part of the plea agreement, Hayden will be sentenced to three years in prison, on September 10th. Newell says an autopsy determined that Sharp could have died from other causes…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

After the murder charge was dropped, Hayden was charged with four assault-related felonies, also including her mother and her 15-year-old son, who tried to break up the fight between Hayden and her ex-husband. She agreed to plead guilty to two felonies, in exchange for a shorter sentence. She also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors for driving while intoxicated on that same day, with her mother and another child also inside the vehicle.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha