Guilty Plea By Woman In Death Of Ex-Husband

A little over a year since it happened, a Grass Valley woman has pleaded guilty to reduced charges, in the death of her ex-husband. 38-year-old Desiree Hayden was originally charged with murdering 44-year-old Brian Sharp, in June of last year. But that charge was later dropped. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says a trial had been scheduled for August 28th…

As part of the plea agreement, Hayden will be sentenced to three years in prison, on September 10th. Newell says an autopsy determined that Sharp could have died from other causes…

After the murder charge was dropped, Hayden was charged with four assault-related felonies, also including her mother and her 15-year-old son, who tried to break up the fight between Hayden and her ex-husband. She agreed to plead guilty to two felonies, in exchange for a shorter sentence. She also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors for driving while intoxicated on that same day, with her mother and another child also inside the vehicle.