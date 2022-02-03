< Back to All News

Guilty Plea From BLM Rally Counterprotester

Posted: Feb. 2, 2022 5:35 PM PST

The only person ever charged with felonies stemming from the August 2020 Black Lives Matter rally in Nevada City has now pleaded guilty. Instead of going to trial, Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson says James Smith, 40 at the time of his arrest, has pleaded to assault by means causing great bodily injury to one of the protesters…

The second felony charge, of robbery, was dropped, as part of the plea agreement. Smith was seen, on video footage, forcibly taking a cell phone from the other demonstrator…

Sentencing is scheduled for March 11th. Wilson says Smith faces two years probation and/or up to a year in the county jail. He says prosecutors will push for jail time. Last year, two other men settled their misdemeanor arrest cases regarding two BLM members.

