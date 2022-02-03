Guilty Plea From BLM Rally Counterprotester

The only person ever charged with felonies stemming from the August 2020 Black Lives Matter rally in Nevada City has now pleaded guilty. Instead of going to trial, Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson says James Smith, 40 at the time of his arrest, has pleaded to assault by means causing great bodily injury to one of the protesters…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

The second felony charge, of robbery, was dropped, as part of the plea agreement. Smith was seen, on video footage, forcibly taking a cell phone from the other demonstrator…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Sentencing is scheduled for March 11th. Wilson says Smith faces two years probation and/or up to a year in the county jail. He says prosecutors will push for jail time. Last year, two other men settled their misdemeanor arrest cases regarding two BLM members.