Guilty Plea In Apartment Explosion Case

It’s a “no contest” plea for the man who caused an Grass Valley apartment explosion six months ago. Kyle Patche, 31 at the time of his arrest, has pleaded to two felony charges of illegal manufacturing of a controlled substance and child abuse causing great bodily injury, in exchange for the other two felony charges being dropped. Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson says Patche lit a cigarette that caused a butane honey oil lab to explode and cause major damage to the unit, on Sutton Way. That resulted in burn injuries to his nine year old son and a 12-year-old girl. The boy was treated and released at the scene, but the girl was hospitalized…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Wilson says the maximum sentence that Patche faces is 11 years and eight months in prison…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Police say the explosion was severe enough that part of the roof was lifted off the structure and several interior walls were damaged. It had to be “redtagged” as unsafe. Sentencing for Patche is scheduled for November fifth.