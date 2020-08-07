< Back to All News

Guilty Plea In Child Pornography Case

Posted: Aug. 7, 2020 12:23 PM PDT

One of two recent child pornography cases in Nevada County has already been resolved. 31-year-old Neil Lawrence, of Lake of the Pines, who was arrested in June, has pleaded guilty to possessing more than 600 images at his home, the most serious felony charge, in exchange for two other felonies being dismissed. But Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says Lawrence still faces a potential maximum sentence of over five years in prison, which prosecutors are still pushing for…

Walsh says over two-thousand pictures and one-hundred videos were also seized. He admits the case wrapped up more quickly than he anticipated…

But Walsh also says the evidence was already strongly in place, thanks to all the leg work done by local, state, and national law enforcement agencies who usually handle such investigations. Sentencing is scheduled for August 31st. Earlier this week (last week), 35-year-old Christopher Lupton, of Grass Valley, was arrested on one felony charge, including possessing eight child pornography videos.

