Guilty Plea In DUI Deaths Of Two NU Students

The woman charged in a drunk driving crash earlier this year that killed two Nevada Union High School students in Merced County has pleaded guilty. County prosecutor Travis Colby says Sabrina Distura, 21 at the time of her arrest has pleaded to two charges of vehicular homicide. He says no plea bargain was ever sought…

Colby says Distura was heavily intoxicated and likely had her car in cruise control when she crossed the median of Interstate Five near Los Banos and struck a car driven by 17-year-old Tyler Nielson. Nielson and 16-year-old Justin Gardener were killed and 16-year-old Dawson Fay was injured…

Colby says Distura, who had no prior criminal history, faces a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison. He says typically in such cases about half of the sentence is actually served. But he says provisions in the law could also mean less time than that. Sentencing is scheduled for February 13th.