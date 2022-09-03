Guilty Plea In Fetus Death Case

It had evolved from a domestic violence case to murder of a fetus for the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office. But Assistant D-A Cami Lisonbee says they’ve now reached a plea agreement with 45-year-old Mark Yeager of Grass Valley…

click to listen to Cami Lisonbee

Prosecutors, at the time, said Yeager broke into a home in Cascade Shores where his pregnant ex-girlfriend was staying, in February of 2020. He reportedly assaulted her, wanting money, strangling her, picking her up, and throwing her down. The victim, who was 17 weeks pregnant, went into labor and gave birth to a live fetus which later died. That led to amending the original domestic violence charge…

click to listen to Cami Lisonbee

But Lisonbee says due to evidence challenges in getting such a conviction, they agreed to resolving the case with a lesser charge. She says the outcome was fair.