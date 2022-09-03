< Back to All News

Guilty Plea In Fetus Death Case

Posted: Sep. 2, 2022 5:35 PM PDT

It had evolved from a domestic violence case to murder of a fetus for the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office. But Assistant D-A Cami Lisonbee says they’ve now reached a plea agreement with 45-year-old Mark Yeager of Grass Valley…

click to listen to Cami Lisonbee

Prosecutors, at the time, said Yeager broke into a home in Cascade Shores where his pregnant ex-girlfriend was staying, in February of 2020. He reportedly assaulted her, wanting money, strangling her, picking her up, and throwing her down. The victim, who was 17 weeks pregnant, went into labor and gave birth to a live fetus which later died. That led to amending the original domestic violence charge…

click to listen to Cami Lisonbee

But Lisonbee says due to evidence challenges in getting such a conviction, they agreed to resolving the case with a lesser charge. She says the outcome was fair.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha