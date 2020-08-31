< Back to All News

Guilty Plea In Grass Valley Explosives Case

Posted: Aug. 31, 2020 9:45 AM PDT

After originally facing prosecution for possessing explosive or destructive devices in her home, a Grass Valley woman had pleaded guilty to less serious felony charges. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says 53-year-old Mary Dalton has pleaded to an accessory charge. Dalton had claimed that she found the devices in one of her boarder’s rooms, on LaMarque Court, and moved them to a closet in the home…

Walsh had also stated previously that he was not aware that the devices would be used for any specific destructive purpose and that testing indicated the devices were not as dangerous as they originally appeared. Meanwhile, Dalton has also pleaded guilty for threatening police officers to avoid arrest, in a separate incident at her home in January. Under the settlement, Walsh says she ‘s expected to be sentenced to 120 days in jail and probation…

Sentencing is scheduled for October 29th.

