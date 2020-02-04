Guilty Plea In Grass Valley Rape Case

With his trial approaching, a 49-year-old Grass Valley man has pleaded guilty on rape-related charges regarding a 15-year-old girl. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says John Ramirez was arrested in 2018. He was a neighbor of the victim’s mother…

Walsh says Ramirez tried to claim that it was a consensual relationship, which the victim denied. But he says, regardless, as a 15-year-old child, the victim was unable to consent…

Walsh says Ramirez will receive a sentence of 15 years in state prison in April.