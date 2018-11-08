< Back to All News

Guilty Plea In Illegal Fireworks Case

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 12:57 AM PST

A Chicago Park man who was burned badly from an explosion of illegal fireworks materials at his home last year has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge. Nevada County Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says 58-year-old Russell Hawkins has pleaded from a felony to misdemeanor possession charge…

Walsh also says a recent change in state law now allows legal flexibility for some crimes, such as this, to be charged either as a felony or misdemeanor…

Based on evidence found at Hawkins’ home, on Old Stagecoach Road, investigators believe he was handling a live ordnance inside the bottom floor of the two-story structure at the time of its detonation. Due to the volatility of the chemicals found at the home, along with additional materials for manufacturing illegal fireworks, the decision was made to destroy the items in place. Only a handful of live ordnances were found and destroyed.

