Guilty Plea In Internet Sex Luring Case In Grass Valley

An Orange County man has pleaded guilty for trying to lure a 15-year-old Grass Valley girl for sex. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says James Nivette, 50 at the time of his arrest, in October of 2019, has pleaded to one felony count. He was originally facing prosecution on three counts…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Police say the girl told her mother, who had been monitoring her social media activities. The mother then called authorities. In place of the girl, police detectives and an an investigator from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office travelled to the airport there. That’s where Nivette thought he’d be picking up the girl. But he was taken into custody…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Sentencing is scheduled for July 26th. Newell says the penalty for Nivette ranges from probation to four years in prison.