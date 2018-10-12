< Back to All News

Guilty Plea In Kidnapping and Torture Case

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 6:15 PM PDT

A guilty plea in a longrunning Nevada County court case. 26-year-old David Munoz has pleaded guilty to all charges, in the kidnapping, torture, and false imprisonment of a man that occurred about two years ago at his home. But Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says he’s not happy that the seven-years-to-life sentence is not being imposed at this time…

Meanwhile, Walsh says the second suspect, 24-year-old Layla Callahan, is still considering a possible plea agreement, with her next court appearance scheduled for October 18th. He says the victim, Christopher Ross, had been involved with the pair in selling marijuana and Ross also once had a romantic relationship with Callahan…

Walsh says Ross was beaten and tortured and Munoz and Callahan also wanted Ross to tell them where there were marijuana growers whom they could rip off. Formal sentencing for Munoz is scheduled for November 16th.

