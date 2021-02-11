< Back to All News

Guilty Plea In Oregon Murder Of GV Woman

Posted: Feb. 11, 2021 12:03 AM PST

A guilty plea in the murder of a Grass Valley woman that happened nearly two years ago in Medford, Oregon. Jackson County Deputy District Attorney, Allan Smith, says Justin Graham-Yaeger, 33 at the time of his arrest, and considered a transient, has agreed to plead to second-degree, instead of first-degree, murder. But he says the sentences are nearly identical…

click to listen to Allen Smith

Robbery and weapons charges were dropped. Smith says the motive remains unclear. He says the victim, 23-year-old Sierra Clemens, had never met Graham-Yeager until the night of the killing, in May of 2019. He says Clemens had travelled there to meet up with a platonic male friend she’d met online. The two were staying at a motel where the defendant and another man also showed up later…

click to listen to Allen Smith

Smith says Graham-Yeager soon after stabbed Clemens to death.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha