Guilty Plea In Oregon Murder Of GV Woman

A guilty plea in the murder of a Grass Valley woman that happened nearly two years ago in Medford, Oregon. Jackson County Deputy District Attorney, Allan Smith, says Justin Graham-Yaeger, 33 at the time of his arrest, and considered a transient, has agreed to plead to second-degree, instead of first-degree, murder. But he says the sentences are nearly identical…

click to listen to Allen Smith

Robbery and weapons charges were dropped. Smith says the motive remains unclear. He says the victim, 23-year-old Sierra Clemens, had never met Graham-Yeager until the night of the killing, in May of 2019. He says Clemens had travelled there to meet up with a platonic male friend she’d met online. The two were staying at a motel where the defendant and another man also showed up later…

click to listen to Allen Smith

Smith says Graham-Yeager soon after stabbed Clemens to death.