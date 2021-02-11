Guilty Plea In Oregon Murder Of GV Woman

A guilty plea in the murder of a Grass Valley woman that happened nearly two years ago in Medford, Oregon. Jackson County Deputy District Attorney, Allan Smith, says Justin Graham-Yaeger, 33 at the time of his arrest, and considered a transient, has agreed to plead to second-degree, instead of first-degree, murder. But he says the sentences are nearly identical…
Robbery and weapons charges were dropped. Smith says the motive remains unclear. He says the victim, 23-year-old Sierra Clemens, had never met Graham-Yeager until the night of the killing, in May of 2019. He says Clemens had travelled there to meet up with a platonic male friend she’d met online. The two were staying at a motel where the defendant and another man also showed up later…
Smith says Graham-Yeager soon after stabbed Clemens to death.
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines