Guilty Plea In Sex Assault Case At Smoke Shop

Posted: Aug. 7, 2020 12:43 AM PDT

A Roseville man arrested last year for sexually forcing himself on a female customer at a South Nevada County smoke shop last year has pleaded guilty. District Attorney Cliff Newell says 63-year-old Ranjit Singh had worked at the shop, on Combie Road…

As the two entered the back room, authorities say Singh pushed the victim into a bathroom and insisted she drink a glass of hard alcohol. The victim says Singh then touched her and himself in an inappropriate manner and asked her to orally copulate him…

Newell says a stay away order from the victim has also been issued against Singh. He also must register as a sex offender and get counselling. He must also pay the victim’s counselling costs.

