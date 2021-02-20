Guilty Pleas In GV Hi-Tech Business Break-In

After being arrested only about a month ago, a Sacramento-area pair has pleaded guilty to a large-scale commercial burglary in Grass Valley. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says the plea also comes with a stipulated prison sentence for 42-year-old David Rizzo and 34-year-old Elizabeth Ivanovich, who are also still facing prosecution in that area, as well as the Bay Area, for other break-ins…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says Rizzo has been sentenced to two years in prison, it’s 16 months for Ivanovich. He says recent changes in state law allow less sentence ranges for such crimes…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Police say Rizzo and Ivanovich were suspected of stealing an estimated 200 to 400-thousand dollars worth of electronics from a Grass Valley high-tech company in December.