Guilty Pleas In GV Vehicle Shooting Death

Two of the six suspects in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting death of a woman in Grass Valley have now reached plea agreements. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Bob Burns says an agreement with a third suspect is also expected this week. 52-year-old William Levise and 23-year-old Dakari Harris have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a crime by false pretenses. A similar plea is likely from 23-year-old Devon Jennings. Burns says the trio was in one of two cars, a red Camaro, with the other three in a white Mercedes…

All six suspects are reported to have driven from Dallas and Shreveport, Louisiana to a home on Ponderosa Way for the transaction, in November of 2020. The sellers, Cory Licisero and the victim, Shanta Olsen, soon after realized that they’d been duped and took off in their car after the suspects down Rough and Ready Highway and into Grass Valley. But Burns says there’s no evidence that they fired any shots at the suspects…

Meanwhile, the other three suspects are still facing prosecution, with another court appearance scheduled in July. Only one of them, 24-year-old Trey Richard, is charged with murder.