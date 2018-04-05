< Back to All News

Guilty Pleas In Marijuana Grow Caretaker Murder

Posted: Apr. 5, 2018 4:20 PM PDT

Some resolution to a nearly 4-year-old murder case in Nevada County. District Attorney Cliff Newell says prosecutors have reached a plea agreement with two of the three suspects, Nathan Philbrook and Daniel Devencenzi, in the July 2014 shooting death of Isaac Zafft, a marijuana grow caretaker, in Penn Valley…

Newell says Philbrook and Devencenzi, who were originally charged with murder, have both pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter. He says since Philbrook has one prior “strike”, or serious violent felony, his stipulated sentence doubles to 23 years in prison. He says Devencenzi’s stipulated sentence is 11 years, since he has a more minor criminal history…

A felony conference for Fultz, who is still charged with murder, is scheduled for April 12th. All three suspects are from the state of Nevada and were considered “patch pirates”, or marijuana grow thieves.

