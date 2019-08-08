< Back to All News

Guilty Pleas In Second T-Mobile Store Robbery Case

Posted: Aug. 7, 2019 5:26 PM PDT

It’s guilty pleas for three of the four suspects in the second T-Mobile store robbery that occurred last fall on Nevada City Highway. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says 19-year-old Zachary Hidvegi and 20-year-old Isaiah Shepherd have pleaded to one felony count each of second-degree robbery…

Newell says Hidvegi has also already agreed to serve a two-year prison sentence, while the sentence for Shepherd hasn’t been determined yet. 24-year-old Travonn Dill has pleaded to two counts of felony grand theft but that includes a stipulated sentence of seven years and four months because he had a prior “strike”….

Meanwhile, Newell says the felony robbery case against the fourth suspect, 21-year-old Brian Mack, had to be re-filed, due to the lack of timely availability of a witness. All four men are from the Sacramento area.

