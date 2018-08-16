Guilty Pleas In Shooting Of Nevada Co Youth

Just ahead of a jury trial, two Sacramento County youths have pleaded guilty to the robbery and shooting of a Nevada County teen that happened nearly two years ago. County District Attorney Cliff Newell says Austin Thurman, 19 at the time of his arrest, and Lonte West, 18 at the time of his arrest, had originally been charged with attempted murder. But Thurman has agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of shooting at an occupied vehicle, as well as a seven-year prison sentence. West has pleaded to one count of robbery with a gun enhancement and, since he was the one who shot the victim, he agreed to a 15-year sentence…

The two were meeting with the victim, Connor Upton, 18 at the time, for a marijuana transaction, in October of 2016, on McKnight Way. Instead, they decided to rob Upton, who was shot in the face…

Upton has made a full recovery.