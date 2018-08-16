< Back to All News

Guilty Pleas In Shooting Of Nevada Co Youth

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 12:23 AM PDT

Just ahead of a jury trial, two Sacramento County youths have pleaded guilty to the robbery and shooting of a Nevada County teen that happened nearly two years ago. County District Attorney Cliff Newell says Austin Thurman, 19 at the time of his arrest, and Lonte West, 18 at the time of his arrest, had originally been charged with attempted murder. But Thurman has agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of shooting at an occupied vehicle, as well as a seven-year prison sentence. West has pleaded to one count of robbery with a gun enhancement and, since he was the one who shot the victim, he agreed to a 15-year sentence…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

The two were meeting with the victim, Connor Upton, 18 at the time, for a marijuana transaction, in October of 2016, on McKnight Way. Instead, they decided to rob Upton, who was shot in the face…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Upton has made a full recovery.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha