< Back to All News

Guilty Verdict After Animal Cruelty Trial

Posted: Feb. 14, 2024 4:47 PM PST

It’s an animal cruelty guilty verdict against the owner of a rescue business in Grass Valley. After a three-day misdemeanor trial, a Nevada County Superior Court jury has convicted Linda Vaccarezza. She was also found guilty of operating a kennel without a permit. The business was called Pitty-Pop Pit Bull Rescue. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says it culminates a more than two-year investigation….

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

The Sheriff’s Department says a total of 35 dogs and puppies were ultimately rescued for their safety and livelihood, along with 11 chickens. One puppy, found in a cage, had several open sores, appeared emaciated, and was unable to walk…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Vaccarrezza is scheduled to be sentenced on March 18th. In misdemeanor cases, the maximum possible sentence is one year in the county jail.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha