Guilty Verdict After Animal Cruelty Trial

It’s an animal cruelty guilty verdict against the owner of a rescue business in Grass Valley. After a three-day misdemeanor trial, a Nevada County Superior Court jury has convicted Linda Vaccarezza. She was also found guilty of operating a kennel without a permit. The business was called Pitty-Pop Pit Bull Rescue. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says it culminates a more than two-year investigation….

The Sheriff’s Department says a total of 35 dogs and puppies were ultimately rescued for their safety and livelihood, along with 11 chickens. One puppy, found in a cage, had several open sores, appeared emaciated, and was unable to walk…

Vaccarrezza is scheduled to be sentenced on March 18th. In misdemeanor cases, the maximum possible sentence is one year in the county jail.