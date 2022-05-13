Guilty Verdict For Bryant and McCauley

Nearly four years since their arrests and numerous trial delays, two men have been convicted by a Nevada County jury in the killing of 70-year-old Stanley Norman. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says 55-year-old Sean Bryant has been held the most accountable. He was convicted of first-degree murder, including special allegations of torture…

A Sheriff’s Department investigation showed that Bryant was angry with Norman for allegedly grabbing his girlfriend, while under the influence of alcohol, and also making alleged inappropriate comments to the girlfriend and her daughters. That was inside the girlfriend’s house. Norman’s body was burned and his remains were buried. Meanwhile, Wilson says 45-year-old Michael McCauley was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, but not murder, for his participation in Norman’s death…

Sentencing is scheduled for July 8th. Bryant is facing a maximum possible term of life in prison without the possibility of parole. McCauley’s maximum possible sentence is four years in prison.