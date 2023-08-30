Guilty Verdict For Attacker Of Girlfriend

A jury in a Nevada County courtroom has found a Grass Valley man guilty of numerous charges related to an attack on his live-in girlfriend. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says Justin Day was awakened by his girlfriend, one night in March, and confronted with allegations of infidelity. In response, he says Day yelled in her face and the incident escalated from there…

Wilson says Day repeatedly strangled and headbutted the victim and also held her in a headlock before neighbors called police. Day was convicted of five separate felony domestic violence offenses, along with one misdemeanor. Judge Candice Heidelberger also found numerous special allegations to be true. That includes the fact that Day has multiple prior felony convictions. He was also on parole….

Sentencing is scheduled for October sixth.